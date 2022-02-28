12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) shares increased by 122.4% to $1.53 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 282.0 million shares, making up 4086.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.4 million.
- Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBLP) shares rose 17.39% to $6.75.
- Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) shares rose 12.19% to $57.76. Golden Entertainment's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 672.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) shares increased by 12.01% to $2.89. As of 12:30 EST, Dogness (Intl)'s stock is trading at a volume of 637.0K, which is 30.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.3 million.
- Volta (NYSE:VLTA) shares moved upwards by 10.94% to $4.46. The current volume of 2.9 million shares is 145.8% of Volta's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $723.3 million.
- Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK) shares moved upwards by 10.88% to $1.63. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 262.3K shares, making up 59.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.2 million.
Losers
- Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) stock decreased by 32.8% to $0.78 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 12.5 million shares, making up 1674.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Ozon Holdings (NASDAQ:OZON) shares fell 25.58% to $9.4. Trading volume for Ozon Holdings's stock is 112.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 6.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
- Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) stock decreased by 17.14% to $2.66. The current volume of 15.1 million shares is 224.1% of Lordstown Motors's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $511.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) shares decreased by 13.47% to $2.12. Kidpik's stock is trading at a volume of 486.0K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 37.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million.
- Cazoo Gr (NYSE:CZOO) shares fell 13.21% to $3.68. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.2 million, which is 115.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
- Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) shares fell 11.11% to $48.8. As of 12:30 EST, Inspirato's stock is trading at a volume of 299.7K, which is 12.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
