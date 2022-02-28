12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) shares increased by 37.4% to $23.93 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 3684.0% of IntriCon's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $218.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) stock moved upwards by 22.46% to $32.0. The current volume of 1.7 million shares is 185.7% of Reata Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Cormedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) shares rose 21.89% to $4.9. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 655.3K shares, making up 398.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $186.6 million.
- Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) stock rose 17.93% to $3.25. Homology Medicines's stock is trading at a volume of 840.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 152.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $186.0 million.
- Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRKP) stock rose 15.87% to $10.29.
- Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) stock rose 13.79% to $2.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.4 million.
Losers
- CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) stock fell 28.4% to $20.4 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, CinCor Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 127.9K, which is 43.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $744.9 million.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) shares decreased by 23.91% to $2.17. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares, making up 267.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $322.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) shares fell 18.82% to $6.6. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 849.1K shares, making up 650.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $422.1 million.
- Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) stock declined by 14.6% to $2.75. The company's market cap stands at $62.1 million.
- Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) stock declined by 13.38% to $9.0. Trading volume for Prelude Therapeutics's stock is 288.6K as of 12:30 EST. This is 78.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $424.9 million.
- Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) stock fell 13.31% to $0.33. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 160.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.1 million.
