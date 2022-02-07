 Skip to main content

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 07, 2022 1:50pm   Comments
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) shares rose 12.0% to $0.7 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 433.1K shares, making up 18.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.2 million.
  • Reading Intl (NASDAQ:RDIB) shares rose 11.14% to $20.55. The company's market cap stands at $448.1 million.
  • Fang Holdings (NYSE:SFUN) shares increased by 9.71% to $4.26. The company's market cap stands at $38.4 million.
  • Innovid (NYSE:CTV) shares increased by 8.46% to $4.87. The company's market cap stands at $579.2 million.
  • 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) shares increased by 7.69% to $1.12. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 78.3K, which is 55.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $259.0 million.
  • MediaCo Holding (NASDAQ:MDIA) shares rose 7.28% to $5.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.0 million.
  •  

Losers

  • Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) shares decreased by 11.3% to $12.42 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 186.2K, which is 3.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.9 million.
  • Scienjoy Holding (NASDAQ:SJ) shares declined by 9.86% to $6.4. The current volume of 69.6K shares is 77.4% of Scienjoy Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $197.4 million.
  • Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ:LTRPB) shares declined by 9.09% to $14.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) stock decreased by 8.96% to $3.56. Trading volume for Society Pass's stock is 543.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 6.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.2 million.
  • Cian (NYSE:CIAN) stock declined by 8.25% to $8.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $576.5 million.
  • LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) shares decreased by 7.25% to $0.86. Trading volume for LiveOne's stock is 141.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 16.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

