12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) stock rose 15.0% to $45.19 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for iRadimed's stock is 94.1K as of 12:30 EST. This is 119.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $557.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) stock rose 12.29% to $5.48. The company's market cap stands at $71.2 million.
- Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) shares moved upwards by 11.87% to $6.5. Trading volume for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals's stock is 87.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 245.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.1 million.
- Also check out: Crexendo And 2 Other Penny Stocks Bought By Insiders
- Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) shares increased by 11.61% to $13.65. As of 12:30 EST, Tyra Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 50.6K, which is 25.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $563.2 million.
- Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) stock rose 11.05% to $4.41. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares, making up 6.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $66.3 million.
- Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) shares moved upwards by 10.62% to $4.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.5 million.
Losers
- Lannett (NYSE:LCI) shares decreased by 31.7% to $0.97 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 1.4 million shares is 312.6% of Lannett's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $42.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) stock declined by 19.42% to $11.8. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.4 million shares, making up 551.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $657.6 million.
- Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) shares fell 14.54% to $17.58. The current volume of 58.2K shares is 29.7% of Evotec's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $6.1 billion.
- Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) shares fell 12.41% to $21.88. The company's market cap stands at $80.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) stock decreased by 9.14% to $0.79. The current volume of 94.2K shares is 65.6% of Kiromic BioPharma's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million.
- SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) shares fell 8.78% to $2.23. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.0 million shares, making up 49.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $266.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers