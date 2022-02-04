 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2022 12:56pm   Comments
Share:
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) stock rose 15.0% to $45.19 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for iRadimed's stock is 94.1K as of 12:30 EST. This is 119.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $557.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) stock rose 12.29% to $5.48. The company's market cap stands at $71.2 million.
  • Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) shares moved upwards by 11.87% to $6.5. Trading volume for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals's stock is 87.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 245.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.1 million.
  • Also check out: Crexendo And 2 Other Penny Stocks Bought By Insiders
  • Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) shares increased by 11.61% to $13.65. As of 12:30 EST, Tyra Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 50.6K, which is 25.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $563.2 million.
  • Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) stock rose 11.05% to $4.41. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares, making up 6.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $66.3 million.
  • Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) shares moved upwards by 10.62% to $4.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.5 million.

 

Losers

  • Lannett (NYSE:LCI) shares decreased by 31.7% to $0.97 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 1.4 million shares is 312.6% of Lannett's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $42.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) stock declined by 19.42% to $11.8. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.4 million shares, making up 551.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $657.6 million.
  • Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) shares fell 14.54% to $17.58. The current volume of 58.2K shares is 29.7% of Evotec's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $6.1 billion.
  • Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) shares fell 12.41% to $21.88. The company's market cap stands at $80.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) stock decreased by 9.14% to $0.79. The current volume of 94.2K shares is 65.6% of Kiromic BioPharma's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million.
  • SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) shares fell 8.78% to $2.23. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.0 million shares, making up 49.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $266.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (ATXS + BFRI)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Why Are Biofrontera Shares Rising Today?
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises 50 Points; DLH Holdings Shares Drop
34 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com