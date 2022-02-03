12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) shares increased by 333.5% to $2.79 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 19.4 million, which is 2708.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $281.4 million.
- BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) stock rose 30.57% to $2.05. BioCardia's stock is trading at a volume of 52.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 33155.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.5 million.
- Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) stock moved upwards by 21.97% to $2.22. Aptorum Group's stock is trading at a volume of 934.0K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 36.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $79.0 million.
- Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) shares increased by 10.93% to $4.15. As of 12:30 EST, Capricor Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 482.8K, which is 144.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $100.1 million.
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) stock rose 9.45% to $2.2. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 967.6K shares, making up 46.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $30.9 million.
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) shares moved upwards by 8.43% to $67.12. Trading volume for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals's stock is 208.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 104.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
Losers
- Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) shares fell 17.2% to $0.84 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.5 million shares, making up 346.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.
- Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) shares decreased by 15.44% to $0.87. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 348.5K, which is 236.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.
- Aesthetic Medical Intl (NASDAQ:AIH) shares declined by 13.4% to $2.65. The company's market cap stands at $62.5 million.
- Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) stock decreased by 12.17% to $12.35. Mainz Biomed's stock is trading at a volume of 64.8K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 8.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $169.6 million.
- Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) stock declined by 11.83% to $0.22. Trading volume for Exicure's stock is 23.7 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 341.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.4 million.
- Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) shares decreased by 10.41% to $41.3. The company's market cap stands at $577.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
