 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 03, 2022 12:40pm   Comments
Share:
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) shares increased by 333.5% to $2.79 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 19.4 million, which is 2708.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $281.4 million.
  • BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) stock rose 30.57% to $2.05. BioCardia's stock is trading at a volume of 52.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 33155.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.5 million.
  • Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) stock moved upwards by 21.97% to $2.22. Aptorum Group's stock is trading at a volume of 934.0K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 36.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $79.0 million.
  • Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) shares increased by 10.93% to $4.15. As of 12:30 EST, Capricor Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 482.8K, which is 144.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $100.1 million.
  • Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) stock rose 9.45% to $2.2. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 967.6K shares, making up 46.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $30.9 million.
  • Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) shares moved upwards by 8.43% to $67.12. Trading volume for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals's stock is 208.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 104.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  •  

Losers

  • Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) shares fell 17.2% to $0.84 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.5 million shares, making up 346.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.
  • Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) shares decreased by 15.44% to $0.87. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 348.5K, which is 236.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.
  • Aesthetic Medical Intl (NASDAQ:AIH) shares declined by 13.4% to $2.65. The company's market cap stands at $62.5 million.
  • Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) stock decreased by 12.17% to $12.35. Mainz Biomed's stock is trading at a volume of 64.8K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 8.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $169.6 million.
  • Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) stock declined by 11.83% to $0.22. Trading volume for Exicure's stock is 23.7 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 341.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.4 million.
  • Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) shares decreased by 10.41% to $41.3. The company's market cap stands at $577.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (APM + AIH)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
21 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
41 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
32 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com