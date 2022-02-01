 Skip to main content

12 Financials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 01, 2022 1:18pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) shares moved upwards by 16.0% to $4.99 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Republic First Bancorp's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million, which is 559.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $296.5 million.
  • Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) stock increased by 13.54% to $8.05. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 87.8K shares, making up 70.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.1 million.
  • Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) shares rose 13.0% to $2.78. As of 12:30 EST, Yiren Digital's stock is trading at a volume of 129.1K, which is 178.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $233.4 million.
  • Puhui Wealth Investment (NASDAQ:PHCF) stock rose 10.95% to $0.99. As of 12:30 EST, Puhui Wealth Investment's stock is trading at a volume of 54.7K, which is 14.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million.
  • Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ:JFIN) stock rose 10.81% to $2.19. The company's market cap stands at $118.3 million.
  • FinWise (NASDAQ:FINW) stock rose 9.72% to $19.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $236.2 million.
Losers

  • Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) stock fell 12.7% to $52.38 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 871.1K, which is 265.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) shares declined by 9.11% to $63.01. As of 12:30 EST, PJT Partners's stock is trading at a volume of 175.0K, which is 116.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) shares fell 6.77% to $2.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.1 million.
  • UWM Holdings (NYSE:UWMC) shares declined by 6.39% to $4.84. As of 12:30 EST, UWM Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 2.8 million, which is 85.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $485.7 million.
  • World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) shares declined by 5.77% to $178.09. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) stock declined by 5.58% to $5.93. The company's market cap stands at $88.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-financial-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

