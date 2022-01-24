 Skip to main content

8 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 12:38pm   Comments
Gainers

  • TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) stock increased by 8.2% to $3.41 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, TrueCar's stock is trading at a volume of 764.9K, which is 104.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $327.0 million.
  • Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) stock moved upwards by 4.2% to $16.5. Vodafone Group's stock is trading at a volume of 10.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 170.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $44.6 billion.
Losers

  • AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) shares decreased by 26.7% to $1.1 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 million.
  • TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) shares declined by 20.8% to $1.98. The company's market cap stands at $40.0 million.
  • Wejo Gr (NASDAQ:WEJO) shares fell 19.6% to $3.94. The current volume of 827.2K shares is 78.3% of Wejo Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $370.1 million.
  • AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) shares decreased by 18.37% to $14.67. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 43.5 million shares, making up 100.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 billion.
  • Stran & Co (NASDAQ:STRN) shares fell 18.14% to $3.43. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 31.9% of Stran & Co's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $68.6 million.
  • Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQ) stock fell 17.49% to $1.65. Trading volume for Mobiquity Technologies's stock is 143.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 55.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

