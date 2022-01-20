12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) stock increased by 32.8% to $1.62 during Thursday's regular session. Aptorum Group's stock is trading at a volume of 86.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 66846.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.7 million.
- Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) stock moved upwards by 19.5% to $0.23. Baudax Bio's stock is trading at a volume of 59.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 2380.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 million.
- Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) shares increased by 18.01% to $6.55. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.8 million, which is 36.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $728.6 million.
- Olink Holding (NASDAQ:OLK) stock rose 17.11% to $15.29. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 149.8K, which is 41.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
- Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) stock moved upwards by 16.8% to $18.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $708.2 million.
- Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS) shares increased by 16.34% to $2.99. Trading volume for Hillstream BioPharma's stock is 564.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 23.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.5 million.
Losers
- Star Equity Hldgs (NASDAQ:STRR) shares fell 27.4% to $1.21 during Thursday's regular session. Star Equity Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 5.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 3337.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.
- Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) stock declined by 19.93% to $38.05. The current volume of 251.2K shares is 240.6% of Valneva's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
- Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) stock fell 16.31% to $0.26. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 11.5 million, which is 165.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.4 million.
- Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) stock decreased by 10.21% to $7.13. The current volume of 538.0K shares is 95.4% of Vaxxinity's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $894.0 million.
- Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) stock declined by 9.68% to $4.11. The current volume of 1.5 million shares is 174.7% of Cardiff Oncology's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.4 million.
- Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) shares fell 9.13% to $0.76. Marker Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 7.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1430.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $63.3 million.
