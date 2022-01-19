12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) shares rose 16.2% to $2.44 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.3 million.
- Betterware de Mexico SAB (NASDAQ:BWMX) stock increased by 12.51% to $21.4. As of 12:30 EST, Betterware de Mexico SAB's stock is trading at a volume of 85.0K, which is 117.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $782.9 million.
- Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) stock rose 9.23% to $5.68. As of 12:30 EST, Casper Sleep's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4 million, which is 138.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $236.4 million.
- Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) shares moved upwards by 9.21% to $0.57. As of 12:30 EST, Muscle Maker's stock is trading at a volume of 2.3 million, which is 78.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million.
- Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) shares rose 9.1% to $5.51. Rent the Runway's stock is trading at a volume of 609.7K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 48.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $347.3 million.
- Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) stock increased by 8.51% to $14.65. The company's market cap stands at $322.5 million.
Losers
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock declined by 14.3% to $4.45 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 112.3 million shares is 390.6% of Vinco Ventures's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $604.6 million.
- Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) shares declined by 12.4% to $0.89. Trading volume for Bright Scholar Education's stock is 94.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 162.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $105.9 million.
- Superior Industries Intl (NYSE:SUP) shares decreased by 6.96% to $4.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.0 million.
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares declined by 6.81% to $0.29. ToughBuilt Industries's stock is trading at a volume of 3.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 133.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.3 million.
- Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) shares declined by 6.79% to $7.69. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 53.1K shares, making up 18.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $133.1 million.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares fell 6.62% to $0.29. Puxin's stock is trading at a volume of 970.7K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 14.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 million.
