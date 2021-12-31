10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) stock rose 12.2% to $1.9 during Friday's regular session. Tarena International's stock is trading at a volume of 4.0 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 778.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.4 million.
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) stock increased by 11.2% to $1.57. As of 12:31 EST, Uxin's stock is trading at a volume of 927.4K, which is 65.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $623.0 million.
- Youdao (NYSE:DAO) shares increased by 8.94% to $12.67. Youdao's stock is trading at a volume of 146.8K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 43.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) stock moved upwards by 5.82% to $5.45. The company's market cap stands at $117.5 million.
-
Losers
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares decreased by 8.2% to $0.39 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Puxin's stock is trading at a volume of 3.9 million, which is 56.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Studio City Intl Hldgs (NYSE:MSC) stock decreased by 7.57% to $5.5. The company's market cap stands at $509.2 million.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock decreased by 6.54% to $1.43. Trading volume for Future FinTech Group's stock is 2.5 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 97.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.1 million.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares decreased by 6.18% to $2.4. Trading volume for Vinco Ventures's stock is 6.6 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 25.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $327.8 million.
- Secoo Holding (NASDAQ:SECO) stock declined by 5.92% to $0.46. Secoo Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 183.8K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 68.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.5 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Leju Holdings (NYSE:LEJU) stock decreased by 5.72% to $0.94. The current volume of 67.2K shares is 32.4% of Leju Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $129.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers