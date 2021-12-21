10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) shares moved upwards by 14.59% to $10.52 during Tuesday's regular session. Jakks Pacific's stock is trading at a volume of 131.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 85.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.9 million.
- Youdao (NYSE:DAO) shares moved upwards by 13.3% to $11.92. Trading volume for Youdao's stock is 140.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 40.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- First High-School Edu (NYSE:FHS) shares moved upwards by 12.5% to $1.71. The company's market cap stands at $49.5 million.
- Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) shares increased by 10.95% to $18.54. As of 12:30 EST, Funko's stock is trading at a volume of 389.6K, which is 76.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $740.2 million.
- Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY) shares moved upwards by 10.72% to $36.95. As of 12:30 EST, Dave & Buster's Enter's stock is trading at a volume of 758.6K, which is 58.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) stock moved upwards by 10.31% to $12.94. The current volume of 3.1 million shares is 64.75% of Jumia Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
Losers
- XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) stock decreased by 15.13% to $3.15 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 9.1 million shares is 359.61% of XL Fleet's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $439.0 million.
- Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) shares declined by 8.19% to $5.5. Lottery.com's stock is trading at a volume of 475.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 39.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $277.0 million.
- RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) shares decreased by 7.7% to $2.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.2 million.
- Hailiang Education Gr (NASDAQ:HLG) shares decreased by 6.84% to $10.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $276.5 million.
