12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2021 1:50pm   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) shares increased by 88.08% to $5.61 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Ensysce Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 74.3 million, which is 2141.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.9 million.
  • Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) shares rose 29.27% to $0.78. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.6 million, which is 705.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.3 million.
  • Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) shares rose 15.26% to $9.62. Trading volume for Heron Therapeutics's stock is 4.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 279.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $981.1 million.
  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) stock increased by 15.06% to $3.9. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 78.8K shares, making up 265.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.5 million.
  • Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) shares increased by 15.05% to $2.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.8 million.
  • Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) stock increased by 13.73% to $1.59. Trading volume for Ardelyx's stock is 34.7 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 243.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $179.5 million.
    

Losers

  • Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) stock fell 45.71% to $29.55 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 7.2 million shares is 2000.65% of Reata Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) shares fell 23.85% to $8.08. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.6 million, which is 297.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $215.2 million.
  • Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) stock fell 17.56% to $0.89. As of 12:30 EST, Sesen Bio's stock is trading at a volume of 11.4 million, which is 75.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $177.6 million.
  • Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) stock fell 16.65% to $45.01. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.0 million, which is 274.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) shares declined by 14.2% to $18.55. The company's market cap stands at $765.7 million.
  • Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) stock fell 11.66% to $3.94. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 84.16% of Virpax Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $46.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

