12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2021 1:30pm   Comments
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) shares rose 14.79% to $15.6 during Thursday's regular session. Duluth Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 239.9K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 177.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $515.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) stock increased by 11.97% to $17.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $344.7 million.
  • Express (NYSE:EXPR) stock increased by 11.83% to $3.78. As of 12:30 EST, Express's stock is trading at a volume of 17.8 million, which is 474.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $253.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) shares rose 10.65% to $32.52. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 258.8K shares, making up 73.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $757.8 million.
  • Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) stock rose 9.84% to $64.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $622.7 million.
  • Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock increased by 8.76% to $4.22. The current volume of 77.9K shares is 24.99% of Moxian (BVI)'s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.6 million.
  •  

Losers

  • Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) shares decreased by 25.27% to $15.38 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Kirkland's's stock is trading at a volume of 2.3 million, which is 671.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $207.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) stock decreased by 15.01% to $1.1. Four Seasons Education's stock is trading at a volume of 59.9K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 11.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.1 million.
  • Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) shares fell 13.04% to $19.08. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 525.4K shares, making up 215.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $629.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Smart Share Global (NASDAQ:EM) shares fell 10.53% to $1.87. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 126.7K, which is 72.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $466.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Secoo Holding (NASDAQ:SECO) stock declined by 10.16% to $0.53. Secoo Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 272.7K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 259.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.4 million.
  • Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) shares decreased by 9.97% to $11.3. The company's market cap stands at $434.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

