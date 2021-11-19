12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- AvidXchange Holdings (NASDAQ:AVDX) stock rose 12.73% to $26.47 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Mawson Infrastructure (NASDAQ:MIGI) shares moved upwards by 11.04% to $11.16. Trading volume for Mawson Infrastructure's stock is 69.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 50.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $770.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) stock increased by 11.02% to $8.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) shares rose 9.67% to $56.44. As of 12:30 EST, Marathon Digital Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 8.8 million, which is 73.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 billion.
- Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) stock increased by 9.61% to $10.49. The company's market cap stands at $28.0 million.
- Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) shares rose 9.52% to $688.82. Trading volume for Intuit's stock is 2.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 184.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $195.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
-
Losers
- VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) stock decreased by 17.2% to $12.57 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.2 million shares, making up 213.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) stock decreased by 15.93% to $25.65. American Software's stock is trading at a volume of 166.2K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 168.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $853.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) shares declined by 9.98% to $1.85. Trading volume for ClearSign Technologies's stock is 799.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 186.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $58.4 million.
- SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) shares fell 9.54% to $6.17. Trading volume for SPI Energy's stock is 1.7 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 149.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $147.2 million.
- Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) stock declined by 7.84% to $6.47. Trading volume for Immersion's stock is 1.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 194.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $213.6 million.
- Sigmatron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) stock decreased by 7.0% to $8.77. Trading volume for Sigmatron International's stock is 65.6K as of 12:30 EST. This is 23.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers