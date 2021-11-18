9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) stock moved upwards by 9.75% to $31.63 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, ZTO Express (Cayman)'s stock is trading at a volume of 11.9 million, which is 448.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) stock rose 8.2% to $111.45. Trading volume for Atkore's stock is 638.6K as of 12:30 EST. This is 162.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) stock moved upwards by 6.93% to $76.76. Copa Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 594.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 206.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) shares decreased by 12.96% to $4.5 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Romeo Power's stock is trading at a volume of 5.3 million, which is 93.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $603.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) shares fell 10.96% to $8.41. As of 12:30 EST, Custom Truck One Source's stock is trading at a volume of 2.6 million, which is 498.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
- ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) stock decreased by 10.62% to $1.3. Trading volume for ComSovereign Holding's stock is 1.8 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 139.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) stock fell 9.44% to $2.67. As of 12:30 EST, Akerna's stock is trading at a volume of 746.7K, which is 56.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.8 million.
- Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) stock fell 9.19% to $18.39. Trading volume for Agrify's stock is 775.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 74.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $378.0 million.
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares fell 9.13% to $1.7. Ideanomics's stock is trading at a volume of 12.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 142.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $838.4 million.
