12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) stock moved upwards by 55.11% to $1.11 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 209.7 million shares, making up 82931.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.1 million.
- ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) stock increased by 48.41% to $55.48. The current volume of 3.6 million shares is 5916.13% of ANI Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $707.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) stock moved upwards by 20.0% to $14.21. As of 12:30 EST, Ocugen's stock is trading at a volume of 61.8 million, which is 288.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
- First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) shares increased by 18.75% to $3.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.2 million.
- Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) stock moved upwards by 18.72% to $6.15. As of 12:30 EST, Atreca's stock is trading at a volume of 869.9K, which is 150.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $226.9 million.
- Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) shares moved upwards by 18.61% to $0.72. Zosano Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 20.9 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 2091.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $82.9 million.
Losers
- Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) shares decreased by 14.28% to $162.04 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 240.33% of Mirati Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $8.3 billion.
- Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) shares fell 7.78% to $2.61. The company's market cap stands at $34.0 million.
- Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CALT) shares decreased by 6.87% to $15.2. The current volume of 130.2K shares is 361.65% of Calliditas Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $397.7 million.
- Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) shares fell 5.48% to $12.36. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) shares decreased by 5.36% to $4.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.2 million.
- Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) stock declined by 4.59% to $3.44. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 18.5 million shares, making up 32.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $455.9 million.
