12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 12:43pm   Comments
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Lucid Gr (NASDAQ:LCID) stock increased by 26.16% to $34.09 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $55.1 billion.
  • Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) shares increased by 22.08% to $94.2. Overstock.com's stock is trading at a volume of 3.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 306.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ:METX) shares increased by 13.95% to $0.47. Meten Holding Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 176.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 372.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $61.6 million.
  • Carriage Servs (NYSE:CSV) shares moved upwards by 13.4% to $49.85. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 157.6K shares, making up 124.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $888.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Volta (NYSE:VLTA) shares moved upwards by 11.9% to $7.78. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • 1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS) shares moved upwards by 10.9% to $31.63. As of 12:30 EST, 1-800-Flowers.com's stock is trading at a volume of 419.6K, which is 95.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock fell 18.46% to $0.61 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 5.8 million, which is 144.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $53.1 million.
  • RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) shares fell 14.23% to $0.9. The current volume of 3.4 million shares is 144.42% of RISE Education Cayman's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.8 million.
  • China XD Plastics Co (NASDAQ:CXDC) stock decreased by 12.91% to $0.81. China XD Plastics Co's stock is trading at a volume of 5.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 85.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.1 million.
  • Onion Global (NYSE:OG) shares decreased by 10.68% to $7.95. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 225.7K shares, making up 78.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $709.5 million.
  • Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) shares fell 9.72% to $80.42. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.3 million, which is 140.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 billion.
  • Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) shares declined by 9.65% to $79.97. Gentherm's stock is trading at a volume of 362.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 234.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

