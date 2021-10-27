 Skip to main content

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 12:31pm   Comments
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • China XD Plastics Co (NASDAQ:CXDC) stock moved upwards by 70.08% to $0.99 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for China XD Plastics Co's stock is 166.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 4685.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $70.1 million.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares rose 28.28% to $1.95. Kaival Brands Innovations's stock is trading at a volume of 85.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 2493.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $55.2 million.
  • Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock increased by 27.57% to $0.75. Puxin's stock is trading at a volume of 53.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1706.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.5 million.
  • Leju Holdings (NYSE:LEJU) shares rose 22.73% to $1.46. Trading volume for Leju Holdings's stock is 5.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 7145.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $199.8 million.
  • Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) shares moved upwards by 17.17% to $13.39. The company's market cap stands at $151.8 million.
  • MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) shares moved upwards by 13.76% to $32.45. The current volume of 876.5K shares is 264.45% of MakeMyTrip's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

 

 

Losers

 

  • RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) stock declined by 15.88% to $1.06 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 38.1 million, which is 2228.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.8 million.
  • Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ:METX) stock decreased by 15.17% to $0.47. Trading volume for Meten Holding Gr's stock is 233.7 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 551.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $60.8 million.
  • Genius Brands Intl (NASDAQ:GNUS) shares fell 14.18% to $1.6. Trading volume for Genius Brands Intl's stock is 69.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 915.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $483.0 million.
  • Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) shares fell 9.94% to $41.61. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.1 million, which is 164.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) shares decreased by 8.45% to $2.85. The current volume of 1.4 million shares is 53.27% of E-Home Household Service's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $95.6 million.
  • QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) stock declined by 8.43% to $23.47. Trading volume for QuantumScape's stock is 7.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 78.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

 

 

 

