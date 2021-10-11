 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2021 1:18pm   Comments
Share:
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) shares rose 11.85% to $3.02 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Akerna's stock is trading at a volume of 943.9K, which is 139.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $91.7 million.
  • Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) stock moved upwards by 10.7% to $6.25. The current volume of 1.4 million shares is 132.19% of Sunworks's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $169.1 million.
  • Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH) stock rose 10.5% to $2.42. The company's market cap stands at $59.3 million.
  • IBEX Holdings (NASDAQ:IBEX) stock rose 8.29% to $18.53. The company's market cap stands at $340.7 million.
  • Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) shares increased by 8.14% to $5.3. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 154.3K, which is 119.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.1 million.
  • TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) shares increased by 7.75% to $34.04. Trading volume for TPI Composites's stock is 294.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 52.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Hyliion Holdings (NYSE:HYLN) shares decreased by 11.07% to $6.96 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Hyliion Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 8.4 million, which is 342.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • BEST (NYSE:BEST) stock decreased by 9.91% to $1.86. As of 12:30 EST, BEST's stock is trading at a volume of 3.6 million, which is 71.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $724.7 million.
  • Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) stock declined by 7.8% to $24.13. As of 12:30 EST, Northwest Pipe's stock is trading at a volume of 82.1K, which is 180.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $238.1 million.
  • ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) shares declined by 5.6% to $1.35. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 79.1K shares, making up 38.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $106.5 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

 

 

 

Related Articles (SUNW + KERN)

3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Need Media Coverage For Your Cannabis Company? Meet The Top Mainstream Journalists At This NYC Event
The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference: Be There Or Be Square — It's All Happening In New York
Sunworks Appoints Jason Bonfigt As Finance Chief
Akerna Announces $20M Convertible Debt Financing From Existing Institutional Investors
Akerna Closes $17M Acquisition Of 365 Cannabis, An ERP Built On Microsoft's Dynamics 365 Biz Central
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com