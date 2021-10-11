10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) shares rose 11.85% to $3.02 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Akerna's stock is trading at a volume of 943.9K, which is 139.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $91.7 million.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) stock moved upwards by 10.7% to $6.25. The current volume of 1.4 million shares is 132.19% of Sunworks's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $169.1 million.
- Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH) stock rose 10.5% to $2.42. The company's market cap stands at $59.3 million.
- IBEX Holdings (NASDAQ:IBEX) stock rose 8.29% to $18.53. The company's market cap stands at $340.7 million.
- Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) shares increased by 8.14% to $5.3. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 154.3K, which is 119.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.1 million.
- TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) shares increased by 7.75% to $34.04. Trading volume for TPI Composites's stock is 294.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 52.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
Losers
- Hyliion Holdings (NYSE:HYLN) shares decreased by 11.07% to $6.96 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Hyliion Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 8.4 million, which is 342.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) stock decreased by 9.91% to $1.86. As of 12:30 EST, BEST's stock is trading at a volume of 3.6 million, which is 71.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $724.7 million.
- Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) stock declined by 7.8% to $24.13. As of 12:30 EST, Northwest Pipe's stock is trading at a volume of 82.1K, which is 180.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $238.1 million.
- ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) shares declined by 5.6% to $1.35. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 79.1K shares, making up 38.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $106.5 million.
