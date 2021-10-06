9 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) stock increased by 36.03% to $4.53 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 35.4 million shares, making up 1305.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $55.3 million.
- Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) shares rose 6.09% to $12.87. As of 12:30 EST, Dolphin Entertainment's stock is trading at a volume of 149.3K, which is 7.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.3 million.
- NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) shares moved upwards by 5.41% to $87.69. The current volume of 2.9 million shares is 76.12% of NetEase's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $58.8 billion.
- Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) stock moved upwards by 4.27% to $317.52. Trading volume for Roku's stock is 3.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 92.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.3 billion.
Losers
- Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) stock decreased by 14.46% to $7.01 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Paltalk's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million, which is 29.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.8 million.
- Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) stock declined by 14.15% to $16.84. As of 12:30 EST, Manchester United's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million, which is 463.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
- Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) shares fell 10.62% to $15.33. The current volume of 1.9 million shares is 94.32% of Gogo's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- Gannett Co (NYSE:GCI) stock fell 7.93% to $6.27. As of 12:30 EST, Gannett Co's stock is trading at a volume of 888.6K, which is 56.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $894.2 million.
- TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) shares fell 7.7% to $2.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.1 million.
