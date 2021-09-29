12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) shares rose 16.33% to $100.37 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 16.8 million, which is 596.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.5 billion.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares increased by 11.05% to $0.32. Molecular Data's stock is trading at a volume of 26.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 714.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $59.1 million.
- Lucid Gr (NASDAQ:LCID) stock moved upwards by 7.32% to $26.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.6 billion.
- Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) shares increased by 6.83% to $2.95. The company's market cap stands at $351.6 million.
- MINISO Group Holding (NYSE:MNSO) stock moved upwards by 5.81% to $14.75. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 268.0K shares, making up 47.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 billion.
- StoneMor (NYSE:STON) shares moved upwards by 5.35% to $2.36. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 74.7K, which is 26.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $278.5 million.
Losers
- Elite Education Gr Intl (NASDAQ:EEIQ) shares declined by 27.83% to $6.31 during Wednesday's regular session. Elite Education Gr Intl's stock is trading at a volume of 2.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 258.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $55.7 million.
- Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:RAVE) shares decreased by 9.5% to $1.32. Trading volume for Rave Restaurant Gr's stock is 144.2K as of 12:30 EST. This is 37.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.7 million.
- iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) shares decreased by 9.04% to $4.18. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 222.1K, which is 33.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock declined by 8.82% to $0.51. Trading volume for Puxin's stock is 692.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 33.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.1 million.
- KBS Fashion Group (NASDAQ:KBSF) shares fell 8.23% to $2.9. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 78.1K shares, making up 19.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 million.
- 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) shares fell 8.15% to $0.87. The current volume of 1.8 million shares is 74.57% of 17 Education & Technology's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $170.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
