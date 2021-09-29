12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock moved upwards by 10.31% to $2.13 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Aqua Metals's stock is 781.1K as of 12:30 EST. This is 78.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $147.8 million.
- China Index Holdings (NASDAQ:CIH) stock rose 9.7% to $1.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.3 million.
- Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) stock rose 8.67% to $35.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $457.0 million.
- Li-Cycle Holdings (NYSE:LICY) stock increased by 8.52% to $11.94. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) shares increased by 7.29% to $1.91. Trading volume for Fuel Tech's stock is 668.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 147.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $57.8 million.
- Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) shares moved upwards by 6.86% to $7.08. The company's market cap stands at $141.0 million.
Losers
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) stock fell 33.34% to $13.78 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $405.9 million.
- RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLLP) shares decreased by 13.09% to $110.27.
- ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) shares fell 10.97% to $2.82. Trading volume for ARC Document Solutions's stock is 242.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 115.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $122.2 million.
- JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) stock decreased by 7.42% to $6.87. Trading volume for JanOne's stock is 217.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 110.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million.
- View (NASDAQ:VIEW) shares decreased by 7.25% to $5.38. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 174.1K shares, making up 16.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares declined by 7.24% to $6.67. As of 12:30 EST, FuelCell Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 15.6 million, which is 71.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
