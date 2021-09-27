 Skip to main content

7 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2021 12:43pm   Comments
Gainers

  • R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) stock increased by 13.01% to $4.95 during Monday's regular session. R.R.Donnelley & Sons's stock is trading at a volume of 480.0K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 59.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $360.3 million.
  • FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares rose 9.68% to $7.64. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 21.3 million, which is 99.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
  • FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) stock increased by 8.69% to $4.75. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 529.9K, which is 47.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $74.6 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) shares decreased by 14.76% to $1.42 during Monday's regular session. TOMI Environmental Solns's stock is trading at a volume of 521.7K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 647.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.9 million.
  • RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) stock fell 10.42% to $6.9. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 298.0K, which is 122.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.2 million.
  • Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) shares decreased by 6.04% to $31.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.3 million.
  • Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) shares declined by 4.95% to $4.27. Performant Financial's stock is trading at a volume of 177.9K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 23.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $285.6 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

