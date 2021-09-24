10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Meredith (NYSE:MDP) stock moved upwards by 25.75% to $56.45 during Friday's regular session. Meredith's stock is trading at a volume of 2.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1300.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
- Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) shares moved upwards by 22.44% to $3.58. Paltalk's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 3146.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.5 million.
- Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) shares increased by 9.52% to $60.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.7 billion.
- Audacy (NYSE:AUD) stock moved upwards by 9.07% to $4.03. As of 12:30 EST, Audacy's stock is trading at a volume of 588.9K, which is 88.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $569.2 million.
- Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) stock rose 7.91% to $6.95. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 160.7K, which is 64.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $356.6 million.
- Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) stock increased by 7.03% to $11.56. The company's market cap stands at $236.8 million.
Losers
- The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) shares declined by 10.81% to $10.4 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for The9's stock is 709.6K as of 12:30 EST. This is 31.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $200.0 million.
- NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) stock fell 9.5% to $1.43. As of 12:30 EST, NextPlay Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 154.5K, which is 137.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.9 million.
- Glory Star New Media Gr (NASDAQ:GSMG) stock fell 6.1% to $1.85. As of 12:30 EST, Glory Star New Media Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 750.4K, which is 33.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $124.9 million.
- Ucloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) shares fell 5.8% to $4.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.7 million.
