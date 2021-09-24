12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) stock rose 14.13% to $7.59 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Molecular Templates's stock is 937.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 376.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $426.1 million.
- Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) shares moved upwards by 13.01% to $4.69. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares, making up 471.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.6 million.
- Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) shares moved upwards by 11.18% to $16.0. The current volume of 165.7K shares is 97.89% of Viridian Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $153.3 million.
- Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) shares rose 9.86% to $4.9. The current volume of 233.3K shares is 22.22% of Acorda Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $54.5 million.
- Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares rose 9.63% to $65.91. Cassava Sciences's stock is trading at a volume of 8.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 114.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) shares increased by 9.4% to $5.35. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 374.3K shares, making up 80.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $261.0 million.
Losers
- Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) shares declined by 22.06% to $18.71 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Cellect Biotechnology's stock is 144.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 7.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.3 million.
- Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) stock decreased by 19.65% to $0.9. As of 12:30 EST, Kintara Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 5.6 million, which is 795.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.3 million.
- Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) stock decreased by 19.18% to $4.13. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.2 million shares, making up 323.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $65.1 million.
- aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) stock declined by 15.16% to $10.59. As of 12:30 EST, aTyr Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million, which is 38.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $278.4 million.
- Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) stock declined by 14.09% to $17.57. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 86.0K, which is 8.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $222.1 million.
- TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) stock fell 12.96% to $3.5. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 4.3 million, which is 83.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $45.1 million.
