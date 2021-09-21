 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 12:37pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Rockley Photonics Hldgs (NYSE:RKLY) stock rose 17.21% to $10.76 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) stock rose 14.27% to $11.53. Trading volume for Indie Semiconductor's stock is 2.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 281.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) stock moved upwards by 11.41% to $22.25. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 billion.
  • Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) stock rose 11.16% to $27.73. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion.
  • BIO-key Intl (NASDAQ:BKYI) stock rose 10.56% to $3.35. Trading volume for BIO-key Intl's stock is 20.8 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 27186.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.2 million.
  • Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) stock moved upwards by 8.04% to $9.67. Trading volume for Rekor Systems's stock is 1.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 130.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $423.9 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) shares fell 7.98% to $11.2 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $29.7 million.
  • Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) stock decreased by 6.66% to $2.17. The current volume of 748.4K shares is 22.8% of Red Cat Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) shares fell 6.52% to $6.6. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 788.1K, which is 93.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $131.6 million.
  • Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) shares declined by 6.05% to $3.42. The company's market cap stands at $112.0 million.
  • Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL) stock declined by 5.84% to $267.2. As of 12:30 EST, Bill.com Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million, which is 125.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.8 billion.
  • Asana (NYSE:ASAN) stock declined by 5.7% to $112.13. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.8 million, which is 112.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.6 billion.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

