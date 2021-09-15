11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) shares increased by 52.31% to $11.84 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, GreenSky's stock is trading at a volume of 15.4 million, which is 1966.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) shares moved upwards by 10.3% to $61.78. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.4 million, which is 950.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- BTRS Holdings (NASDAQ:BTRS) shares rose 10.27% to $10.95. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 788.3K shares, making up 74.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) shares increased by 9.37% to $10.83. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.6 million shares, making up 63.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $465.1 million.
- SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) shares moved upwards by 9.29% to $6.1. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.4 million, which is 13.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $619.6 million.
Losers
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares decreased by 12.76% to $0.4 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Nxt-ID's stock is 36.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 739.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.3 million.
- Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) stock fell 12.76% to $8.21. The current volume of 3.0 million shares is 700.02% of Communications Systems's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $79.7 million.
- Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) shares fell 11.61% to $17.6. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 152.0K, which is 66.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $390.0 million.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock decreased by 11.39% to $0.99. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 51.54% of Color Star Technology's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $113.5 million.
- CPI Card (NASDAQ:PMTS) shares fell 9.67% to $34.96. Trading volume for CPI Card's stock is 97.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 314.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $392.9 million.
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares fell 8.73% to $9.94. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.5 million, which is 154.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $435.7 million.
