 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2021 12:38pm   Comments
Share:
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) shares increased by 52.31% to $11.84 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, GreenSky's stock is trading at a volume of 15.4 million, which is 1966.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
  • PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) shares moved upwards by 10.3% to $61.78. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.4 million, which is 950.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • BTRS Holdings (NASDAQ:BTRS) shares rose 10.27% to $10.95. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 788.3K shares, making up 74.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
  • Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) shares increased by 9.37% to $10.83. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.6 million shares, making up 63.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $465.1 million.
  • SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) shares moved upwards by 9.29% to $6.1. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.4 million, which is 13.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $619.6 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares decreased by 12.76% to $0.4 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Nxt-ID's stock is 36.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 739.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.3 million.
  • Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) stock fell 12.76% to $8.21. The current volume of 3.0 million shares is 700.02% of Communications Systems's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $79.7 million.
  • Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) shares fell 11.61% to $17.6. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 152.0K, which is 66.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $390.0 million.
  • Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock decreased by 11.39% to $0.99. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 51.54% of Color Star Technology's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $113.5 million.
  • CPI Card (NASDAQ:PMTS) shares fell 9.67% to $34.96. Trading volume for CPI Card's stock is 97.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 314.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $392.9 million.
  • Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares fell 8.73% to $9.94. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.5 million, which is 154.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $435.7 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (CSCW + BTRS)

Notable Btrs Holdings Insider Makes $1.01 Million Buy
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com