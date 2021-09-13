 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

11 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2021 12:41pm   Comments
Share:
11 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • RPC (NYSE:RES) shares rose 12.88% to $4.38 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 680.6K shares, making up 95.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $944.8 million.
  • US Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) shares increased by 12.15% to $9.32. As of 12:30 EST, US Silica Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million, which is 187.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $696.7 million.
  • Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) shares increased by 12.11% to $3.24. As of 12:30 EST, Tellurian's stock is trading at a volume of 10.2 million, which is 92.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • Helix Energy Solutions Gr (NYSE:HLX) stock increased by 11.69% to $3.96. As of 12:30 EST, Helix Energy Solutions Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million, which is 103.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $597.9 million.
  • Transportadora de Gas (NYSE:TGS) stock rose 11.19% to $5.56. Trading volume for Transportadora de Gas's stock is 373.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 507.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $837.0 million.
  • Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) shares rose 10.22% to $10.84. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 980.5K shares, making up 71.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) shares decreased by 15.62% to $2.81 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 147.9K, which is 208.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.1 million.
  • NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) stock declined by 12.58% to $2.92. The current volume of 668.1K shares is 105.8% of NextDecade's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $360.0 million.
  • Independence Contract (NYSE:ICD) shares declined by 8.37% to $2.74. Independence Contract's stock is trading at a volume of 258.9K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 230.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 million.
  • U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) stock decreased by 7.93% to $0.7. U.S. Well Services's stock is trading at a volume of 2.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 138.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.2 million.
  • Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) stock decreased by 7.09% to $12.27. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 362.4K, which is 35.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $388.6 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (HLX + AMTX)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Rises 75 Points; Palo Alto Networks Shares Jump On Upbeat Earnings
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Higher; Best Buy Earnings Top Estimates
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Aemetis
77 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
54 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com