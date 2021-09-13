11 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- RPC (NYSE:RES) shares rose 12.88% to $4.38 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 680.6K shares, making up 95.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $944.8 million.
- US Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) shares increased by 12.15% to $9.32. As of 12:30 EST, US Silica Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million, which is 187.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $696.7 million.
- Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) shares increased by 12.11% to $3.24. As of 12:30 EST, Tellurian's stock is trading at a volume of 10.2 million, which is 92.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Helix Energy Solutions Gr (NYSE:HLX) stock increased by 11.69% to $3.96. As of 12:30 EST, Helix Energy Solutions Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million, which is 103.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $597.9 million.
- Transportadora de Gas (NYSE:TGS) stock rose 11.19% to $5.56. Trading volume for Transportadora de Gas's stock is 373.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 507.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $837.0 million.
- Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) shares rose 10.22% to $10.84. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 980.5K shares, making up 71.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
Losers
- Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) shares decreased by 15.62% to $2.81 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 147.9K, which is 208.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.1 million.
- NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) stock declined by 12.58% to $2.92. The current volume of 668.1K shares is 105.8% of NextDecade's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $360.0 million.
- Independence Contract (NYSE:ICD) shares declined by 8.37% to $2.74. Independence Contract's stock is trading at a volume of 258.9K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 230.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 million.
- U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) stock decreased by 7.93% to $0.7. U.S. Well Services's stock is trading at a volume of 2.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 138.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.2 million.
- Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) stock decreased by 7.09% to $12.27. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 362.4K, which is 35.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $388.6 million.
