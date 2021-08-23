9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) shares moved upwards by 19.99% to $5.34 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 12.7 million shares, making up 1606.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $279.9 million.
- Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares increased by 17.63% to $12.69. Trading volume for Cleanspark's stock is 3.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 192.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $451.7 million.
- Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) stock moved upwards by 16.77% to $7.21. As of 12:30 EST, Velodyne Lidar's stock is trading at a volume of 4.8 million, which is 121.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) stock rose 14.84% to $1.47. The current volume of 218.9K shares is 71.68% of CooTek (Cayman)'s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $94.9 million.
- E2open Parent Holdings (NYSE:ETWO) stock rose 10.12% to $11.09. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.2 million, which is 99.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
- Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) stock moved upwards by 9.79% to $8.41. As of 12:30 EST, Aeva Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 836.9K, which is 54.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
Losers
- Tessco Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) stock declined by 5.13% to $5.55 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $49.3 million.
- SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) stock fell 4.21% to $5.44. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 867.0K shares, making up 9.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $552.8 million.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares decreased by 4.16% to $0.97. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares, making up 61.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $113.5 million.
