 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2021 12:32pm   Comments
Share:
9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) shares moved upwards by 19.99% to $5.34 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 12.7 million shares, making up 1606.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $279.9 million.
  • Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares increased by 17.63% to $12.69. Trading volume for Cleanspark's stock is 3.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 192.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $451.7 million.
  • Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) stock moved upwards by 16.77% to $7.21. As of 12:30 EST, Velodyne Lidar's stock is trading at a volume of 4.8 million, which is 121.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) stock rose 14.84% to $1.47. The current volume of 218.9K shares is 71.68% of CooTek (Cayman)'s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $94.9 million.
  • E2open Parent Holdings (NYSE:ETWO) stock rose 10.12% to $11.09. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.2 million, which is 99.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
  • Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) stock moved upwards by 9.79% to $8.41. As of 12:30 EST, Aeva Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 836.9K, which is 54.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Tessco Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) stock declined by 5.13% to $5.55 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $49.3 million.
  • SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) stock fell 4.21% to $5.44. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 867.0K shares, making up 9.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $552.8 million.
  • Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares decreased by 4.16% to $0.97. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares, making up 61.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $113.5 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (PXLW + CLSK)

Why Cleanspark Shares Are Trading Higher Today
35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
25 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
58 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com