12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2021 12:34pm   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB) shares rose 119.0% to $7.49 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for PharmaCyte Biotech's stock is 144.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 2009.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 million.
  • AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) stock moved upwards by 29.93% to $0.69. Trading volume for AzurRx BioPharma's stock is 100.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 6527.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) shares rose 26.9% to $15.82. Trading volume for NRX Pharmaceuticals's stock is 5.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 121.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $758.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) stock increased by 24.46% to $8.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.6 million.
  • Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) stock moved upwards by 14.24% to $8.66. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 596.3K, which is 119.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $207.3 million.
  • AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) stock moved upwards by 13.33% to $1.06. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.5 million, which is 70.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $126.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) stock decreased by 14.91% to $1.28 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Sesen Bio's stock is 65.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 488.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $251.8 million.
  • Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) stock declined by 10.11% to $24.25. As of 12:30 EST, Vaxcyte's stock is trading at a volume of 109.5K, which is 52.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO) stock decreased by 8.82% to $0.92. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 259.3K, which is 86.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.7 million.
  • Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) shares declined by 8.54% to $1.5. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 103.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) shares fell 8.19% to $11.05. As of 12:30 EST, Marinus Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 338.4K, which is 160.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $406.0 million.
  • Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) stock decreased by 7.71% to $25.05. Trading volume for Renalytix's stock is 636.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 814.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $904.6 million.

 

 

 

