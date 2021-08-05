12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) stock moved upwards by 22.33% to $2.47 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:35 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 32.5 million shares, making up 120.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $222.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE:BXC) shares moved upwards by 15.07% to $54.81. BlueLinx Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 322.2K shares as of 12:35 EST. This is 120.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $532.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) stock rose 13.35% to $0.8. The current volume of 3.9 million shares is 370.54% of Pyxis Tankers's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:35 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.8 million.
- TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) shares moved upwards by 10.05% to $2.08. The current volume of 97.5K shares is 99.11% of TOMI Environmental Solns's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:35 EST). The company's market cap stands at $34.9 million.
- ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) stock moved upwards by 9.87% to $2.56. As of 12:35 EST, ARC Document Solutions's stock is trading at a volume of 272.1K, which is 129.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Eneti (NYSE:NETI) shares increased by 9.27% to $17.2. As of 12:35 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 83.1K shares, making up 102.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $193.2 million.
Losers
- ADT (NYSE:ADT) shares declined by 12.99% to $9.14 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for ADT's stock is 4.0 million as of 12:35 EST. This is 141.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) stock fell 9.86% to $30.65. Trading volume for Maxar Technologies's stock is 3.7 million as of 12:35 EST. This is 305.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) shares fell 9.16% to $3.22. The current volume of 758.6K shares is 132.65% of Hudson Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:35 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $139.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) stock fell 7.07% to $47.6. As of 12:35 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares, making up 117.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 billion.
- Team (NYSE:TISI) shares decreased by 7.02% to $4.64. As of 12:35 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 125.0K shares, making up 61.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $143.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- NL Industries (NYSE:NL) stock declined by 6.57% to $5.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $268.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
