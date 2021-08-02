12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) stock increased by 35.01% to $5.5 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Xenetic Biosciences's stock is 10.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 119.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $48.0 million.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) stock moved upwards by 34.43% to $2.85. Trading volume for Infinity Pharmaceuticals's stock is 46.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 876.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $252.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) stock increased by 33.7% to $1.8. As of 12:30 EST, Exicure's stock is trading at a volume of 86.1 million, which is 20199.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.8 million.
- Allied Healthcare Prods (NASDAQ:AHPI) shares rose 22.42% to $10.1. The current volume of 19.5 million shares is 293.25% of Allied Healthcare Prods's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $40.5 million.
- Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares moved upwards by 19.9% to $83.37. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 9.5 million, which is 287.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.
- Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) stock increased by 15.03% to $6.12. Autolus Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 14.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 812.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $431.9 million.
Losers
- Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) shares declined by 24.77% to $7.87 during Monday's regular session. Immunovant's stock is trading at a volume of 6.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 571.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $771.0 million.
- TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) stock fell 21.61% to $27.43. TG Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 4.9 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 456.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) shares decreased by 12.33% to $3.77. Cleveland BioLabs's stock is trading at a volume of 227.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 99.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.3 million.
- NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) shares declined by 11.54% to $13.18. Trading volume for NeuroMetrix's stock is 907.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 11.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.1 million.
- Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) stock declined by 8.89% to $2.05. The current volume of 2.5 million shares is 113.83% of Progenity's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $158.7 million.
- Establishment Labs Hldgs (NASDAQ:ESTA) shares decreased by 8.57% to $72.5. The current volume of 107.6K shares is 101.77% of Establishment Labs Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
