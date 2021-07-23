 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2021 12:40pm   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Snap (NYSE:SNAP) stock increased by 23.23% to $77.6 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Snap's stock is trading at a volume of 76.3 million, which is 385.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $121.9 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ:LSXMB) shares rose 12.23% to $51.29. The company's market cap stands at $17.2 billion.
  • Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares moved upwards by 8.6% to $456.86. The current volume of 6.3 million shares is 153.77% of Roku's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.4 billion.
  • Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) stock increased by 6.87% to $15.4. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 87.1K, which is 96.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $177.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) stock moved upwards by 6.45% to $43.35. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 263.8K shares, making up 47.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
  • Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) shares moved upwards by 6.06% to $372.48. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 21.2 million shares, making up 126.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 trillion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • iHuman (NYSE:IH) stock fell 23.74% to $8.0 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for iHuman's stock is 137.2K as of 12:31 EST. This is 275.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $426.6 million.
  • Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) shares decreased by 14.27% to $93.16. As of 12:31 EST, Bilibili's stock is trading at a volume of 11.3 million, which is 278.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.6 billion.
  • Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) stock decreased by 13.68% to $13.47. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 2.3 million, which is 143.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
  • 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ:KRKR) shares declined by 13.34% to $1.82. As of 12:31 EST, 36KR Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 240.3K, which is 191.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.1 million.
  • Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) shares decreased by 12.44% to $10.42. Zhihu's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 67.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 billion.
  • Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) shares fell 10.01% to $4.77. The current volume of 832.1K shares is 24.9% of Lizhi's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $238.9 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (CRTO + BILI)

Analyzing Bilibili's Unusual Options Activity
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Analyzing Bilibili's Unusual Options Activity
9 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
5 French Stocks To Consider For Bastille Day
10 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com