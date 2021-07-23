12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Snap (NYSE:SNAP) stock increased by 23.23% to $77.6 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Snap's stock is trading at a volume of 76.3 million, which is 385.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $121.9 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ:LSXMB) shares rose 12.23% to $51.29. The company's market cap stands at $17.2 billion.
- Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares moved upwards by 8.6% to $456.86. The current volume of 6.3 million shares is 153.77% of Roku's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.4 billion.
- Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) stock increased by 6.87% to $15.4. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 87.1K, which is 96.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $177.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) stock moved upwards by 6.45% to $43.35. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 263.8K shares, making up 47.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
- Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) shares moved upwards by 6.06% to $372.48. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 21.2 million shares, making up 126.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 trillion.
Losers
- iHuman (NYSE:IH) stock fell 23.74% to $8.0 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for iHuman's stock is 137.2K as of 12:31 EST. This is 275.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $426.6 million.
- Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) shares decreased by 14.27% to $93.16. As of 12:31 EST, Bilibili's stock is trading at a volume of 11.3 million, which is 278.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.6 billion.
- Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) stock decreased by 13.68% to $13.47. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 2.3 million, which is 143.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
- 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ:KRKR) shares declined by 13.34% to $1.82. As of 12:31 EST, 36KR Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 240.3K, which is 191.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.1 million.
- Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) shares decreased by 12.44% to $10.42. Zhihu's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 67.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 billion.
- Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) shares fell 10.01% to $4.77. The current volume of 832.1K shares is 24.9% of Lizhi's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $238.9 million.
