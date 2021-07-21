12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) stock rose 189.72% to $5.97 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Chembio Diagnostics's stock is 265.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 53154.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $120.8 million.
- NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) stock increased by 182.42% to $28.36. As of 12:30 EST, NeuroMetrix's stock is trading at a volume of 63.4 million, which is 1403.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.2 million.
- Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) stock moved upwards by 51.74% to $10.0. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 43.3 million, which is 4609.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $51.0 million.
- Forward Pharma (NASDAQ:FWP) stock rose 29.93% to $17.19. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 731.4K shares, making up 343.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $120.6 million.
- Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) stock moved upwards by 25.85% to $114.31. The current volume of 4.7 million shares is 204.98% of Cassava Sciences's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion.
- Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) shares rose 22.94% to $8.52. Trading volume for Beyond Air's stock is 884.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 184.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $186.5 million.
Losers
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) shares declined by 16.5% to $3.31 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals's stock is 4.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 184.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $73.8 million.
- Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) shares decreased by 11.9% to $8.26. Trading volume for Lumos Pharma's stock is 123.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 572.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $68.8 million.
- Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) stock decreased by 11.47% to $8.88. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 51.4K shares, making up 34.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $290.1 million.
- Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) stock decreased by 10.48% to $11.96. The current volume of 182.5K shares is 110.91% of Ikena Oncology's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $428.7 million.
- Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) shares declined by 8.85% to $20.0. As of 12:30 EST, Edgewise Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 169.8K, which is 78.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $985.0 million.
- Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) stock fell 6.1% to $14.02. Trading volume for Lantern Pharma's stock is 77.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 114.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.7 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers