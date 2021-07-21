 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2021 12:33pm   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) stock rose 189.72% to $5.97 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Chembio Diagnostics's stock is 265.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 53154.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $120.8 million.
  • NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) stock increased by 182.42% to $28.36. As of 12:30 EST, NeuroMetrix's stock is trading at a volume of 63.4 million, which is 1403.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.2 million.
  • Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) stock moved upwards by 51.74% to $10.0. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 43.3 million, which is 4609.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $51.0 million.
  • Forward Pharma (NASDAQ:FWP) stock rose 29.93% to $17.19. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 731.4K shares, making up 343.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $120.6 million.
  • Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) stock moved upwards by 25.85% to $114.31. The current volume of 4.7 million shares is 204.98% of Cassava Sciences's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion.
  • Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) shares rose 22.94% to $8.52. Trading volume for Beyond Air's stock is 884.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 184.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $186.5 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) shares declined by 16.5% to $3.31 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals's stock is 4.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 184.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $73.8 million.
  • Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) shares decreased by 11.9% to $8.26. Trading volume for Lumos Pharma's stock is 123.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 572.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $68.8 million.
  • Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) stock decreased by 11.47% to $8.88. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 51.4K shares, making up 34.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $290.1 million.
  • Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) stock decreased by 10.48% to $11.96. The current volume of 182.5K shares is 110.91% of Ikena Oncology's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $428.7 million.
  • Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) shares declined by 8.85% to $20.0. As of 12:30 EST, Edgewise Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 169.8K, which is 78.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $985.0 million.
  • Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) stock fell 6.1% to $14.02. Trading volume for Lantern Pharma's stock is 77.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 114.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.7 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (CEMI + EWTX)

Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up 4%; Chembio Diagnostics Shares Spike Higher
Analyzing Chembio Diagnostics's Unusual Options Activity
38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Coca-Cola Tops Q2 Views
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J, Novartis Report Solid Results, Chembio Soars On COVID Test Order, Lumos Signals Clinical Trial Delay
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com