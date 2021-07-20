 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 12:34pm   Comments
Gainers

  • NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) shares moved upwards by 177.6% to $9.05 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, NeuroMetrix's stock is trading at a volume of 130.2 million, which is 114784.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.7 million.
  • NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) stock rose 44.68% to $4.08. The current volume of 81.5 million shares is 24521.72% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $90.9 million.
  • Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) stock moved upwards by 23.51% to $4.15. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 20.2 million, which is 511.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $968.2 million.
  • electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) stock increased by 19.5% to $1.23. The current volume of 3.3 million shares is 359.72% of electroCore's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $85.2 million.
  • HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) shares rose 14.88% to $250.03. The current volume of 2.8 million shares is 212.88% of HCA Healthcare's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) stock moved upwards by 14.61% to $16.31. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares, making up 91.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) stock decreased by 74.16% to $1.99 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 113.2 million shares, making up 4677.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $196.4 million.
  • Allied Healthcare Prods (NASDAQ:AHPI) shares decreased by 25.25% to $6.22. Trading volume for Allied Healthcare Prods's stock is 3.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 77.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 million.
  • Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) shares declined by 16.92% to $16.7. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 298.6K shares, making up 82.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) stock declined by 15.19% to $10.5. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares, making up 101.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $503.1 million.
  • Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) shares fell 14.58% to $2.1. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 816.1K shares, making up 166.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.5 million.
  • Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) shares decreased by 13.0% to $0.64. Trading volume for Brickell Biotech's stock is 6.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 524.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.0 million.

 

 

 

