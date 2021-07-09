12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) shares increased by 377.51% to $12.32 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for SGOCO Group's stock is 22.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 10639.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) stock moved upwards by 17.34% to $2.78. Trading volume for Aehr Test Systems's stock is 349.6K as of 12:30 EST. This is 92.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.6 million.
- Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) shares moved upwards by 9.92% to $7.53. As of 12:30 EST, Rimini Street's stock is trading at a volume of 358.8K, which is 76.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $642.0 million.
- MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) shares increased by 9.8% to $1.68. MMTEC's stock is trading at a volume of 898.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 292.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.2 million.
- ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) shares moved upwards by 9.06% to $15.01. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 4.2 million, which is 20.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $213.8 million.
- Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) stock rose 9.0% to $20.33. The current volume of 803.0K shares is 86.32% of Tuya's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 billion.
Losers
- UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) shares declined by 12.37% to $11.29 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares, making up 185.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.3 million.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) stock declined by 10.02% to $6.9. Bridgeline Digital's stock is trading at a volume of 3.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 47.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $44.5 million.
- Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) shares declined by 6.11% to $9.38. Data Storage's stock is trading at a volume of 486.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 38.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.5 million.
- SMART Glb Hldgs (NASDAQ:SGH) shares declined by 5.39% to $50.44. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares, making up 314.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Tessco Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) stock fell 4.13% to $6.5. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 238.8K shares, making up 244.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.7 million.
- Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) stock fell 3.92% to $8.58. As of 12:30 EST, Nortech Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 24.8K, which is 102.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.8 million.
