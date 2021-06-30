12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) stock moved upwards by 114.6% to $7.28 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 90.5 million shares, making up 44391.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.9 million.
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) stock moved upwards by 38.38% to $2.15. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 72.3 million, which is 3859.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.9 million.
- Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares increased by 30.64% to $1.3. The current volume of 122.3 million shares is 4100.08% of Borqs Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.4 million.
- My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) stock increased by 17.36% to $1.69. My Size's stock is trading at a volume of 3.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 712.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.4 million.
- ServiceSource Intl (NASDAQ:SREV) shares moved upwards by 10.6% to $1.46. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 815.0K, which is 136.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $142.1 million.
- MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) shares moved upwards by 8.28% to $2.02. MMTEC's stock is trading at a volume of 4.9 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 2625.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.8 million.
Losers
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock fell 34.96% to $11.25 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 40.2 million shares is 272.29% of Marin Software's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $123.4 million.
- BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) shares fell 33.48% to $5.35. BSQUARE's stock is trading at a volume of 14.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 351.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.7 million.
- Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) stock decreased by 25.01% to $2.89. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 902.6K, which is 361.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.7 million.
- Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) stock decreased by 18.9% to $5.69. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.1 million shares, making up 184.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.1 million.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock declined by 17.86% to $2.35. The current volume of 12.9 million shares is 792.22% of Powerbridge Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.7 million.
- OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) shares decreased by 15.26% to $5.5. OLB Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 272.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 207.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $39.1 million.
