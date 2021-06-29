12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:CERE) stock moved upwards by 93.55% to $24.33 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 48.9 million shares, making up 16238.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.
- Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) stock rose 18.85% to $1.35. As of 12:30 EST, Avinger's stock is trading at a volume of 18.5 million, which is 652.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.2 million.
- Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) shares increased by 13.89% to $25.98. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.0 million, which is 111.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
- Day One Biopharmaceutical (NASDAQ:DAWN) stock increased by 10.58% to $22.31. As of 12:30 EST, Day One Biopharmaceutical's stock is trading at a volume of 156.3K, which is 61.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- Orphazyme (NASDAQ:ORPH) stock increased by 10.52% to $8.0. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 25.6 million, which is 250.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $279.6 million.
- Forward Pharma (NASDAQ:FWP) stock moved upwards by 9.82% to $8.27. The current volume of 478.6K shares is 318.65% of Forward Pharma's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.0 million.
Losers
- Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) stock fell 24.48% to $5.77 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.2 million shares, making up 394.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.1 million.
- Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) stock decreased by 19.23% to $24.98. Celcuity's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 248.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $315.9 million.
- Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) stock fell 12.67% to $59.23. Vericel's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 221.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) stock decreased by 11.27% to $3.15. As of 12:30 EST, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million, which is 102.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $197.5 million.
- Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) stock decreased by 10.05% to $25.96. Anavex Life Sciences's stock is trading at a volume of 3.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 159.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
- Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) stock declined by 9.39% to $8.98. As of 12:30 EST, Avrobio's stock is trading at a volume of 332.8K, which is 72.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $375.0 million.
