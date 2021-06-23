9 Financials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares rose 10.17% to $26.53 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.3 million shares, making up 75.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion.
- GWG Hldgs (NASDAQ:GWGH) stock rose 7.51% to $6.72. The current volume of 6.5K shares is 35.3% of GWG Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $222.3 million.
- Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) stock rose 6.72% to $171.3. Futu Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 4.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 64.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.1 billion.
Losers
- Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) stock declined by 5.13% to $12.67 during Wednesday's regular session. Riverview Financial's stock is trading at a volume of 767 shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 9.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.5 million.
- Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) shares decreased by 4.27% to $16.15. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 95.1K shares, making up 134.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $457.1 million.
- Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE:WMC) shares declined by 4.25% to $3.5. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 746.1K, which is 96.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $212.5 million.
- National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) shares fell 4.24% to $11.17. The current volume of 193 shares is 9.82% of National Security Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.2 million.
- Puhui Wealth Investment (NASDAQ:PHCF) shares decreased by 3.78% to $3.57. Trading volume for Puhui Wealth Investment's stock is 6.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 18.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $41.0 million.
- Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) stock decreased by 3.74% to $3.73. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 13.1K shares, making up 1.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.8 million.
