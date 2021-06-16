9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) stock rose 12.95% to $4.62 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 6.7 million shares is 3746.52% of Gaucho Group Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $35.0 million.
- Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) shares increased by 12.15% to $40.34. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.3 million shares, making up 152.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
- Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) stock moved upwards by 11.78% to $48.26. The current volume of 9.5 million shares is 159.0% of Sunrun's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 billion.
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) shares moved upwards by 10.85% to $10.01. Trading volume for Applied UV's stock is 12.2 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 2401.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $94.1 million.
- Aenza SAA (NYSE:AENZ) shares increased by 9.67% to $1.7. Trading volume for Aenza SAA's stock is 746.9K as of 12:31 EST. This is 261.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $296.4 million.
- Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) shares increased by 9.49% to $1.27. Trading volume for Seanergy Maritime Hldgs's stock is 13.8 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 166.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $198.4 million.
Losers
- TuSimple Hldgs (NASDAQ:TSP) shares decreased by 7.82% to $51.19 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 518.3K, which is 29.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) shares fell 7.39% to $4.64. Broadwind's stock is trading at a volume of 190.8K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 35.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.2 million.
- SOS (NYSE:SOS) shares declined by 7.04% to $3.7. As of 12:31 EST, SOS's stock is trading at a volume of 8.3 million, which is 21.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $664.1 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers