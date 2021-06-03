12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) stock rose 42.85% to $17.5 during Thursday's regular session. SemiLEDs's stock is trading at a volume of 22.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 384.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.2 million.
- GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) shares moved upwards by 35.6% to $3.39. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 113.5 million, which is 3081.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $199.3 million.
- MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares moved upwards by 17.83% to $7.89. MoSys's stock is trading at a volume of 14.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 296.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $48.4 million.
- Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) stock rose 14.85% to $7.27. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 42.3K, which is 287.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.3 million.
- SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) stock rose 9.64% to $7.5. Trading volume for SilverSun Technologies's stock is 331.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 91.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.9 million.
- Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) shares rose 9.42% to $4.53. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares, making up 287.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.4 million.
Losers
- FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) stock fell 15.36% to $19.07 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, FireEye's stock is trading at a volume of 12.9 million, which is 289.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion.
- Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) stock declined by 10.78% to $2.98. Support.com's stock is trading at a volume of 411.8K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 7.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $71.8 million.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares fell 10.44% to $1.84. The current volume of 749.5K shares is 242.71% of CooTek (Cayman)'s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) stock fell 8.86% to $23.05. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 448.6K shares, making up 23.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) shares fell 8.19% to $113.66. As of 12:30 EST, Splunk's stock is trading at a volume of 4.4 million, which is 185.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) shares decreased by 8.06% to $18.09. The current volume of 266.2K shares is 78.05% of Vertex's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
