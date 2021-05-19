12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) stock rose 35.13% to $10.0 during Wednesday's regular session. Lianluo Smart's stock is trading at a volume of 4.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 988.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.5 million.
- Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) stock rose 23.26% to $102.2. Trading volume for Reata Pharmaceuticals's stock is 2.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 613.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.
- Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) shares moved upwards by 21.3% to $0.59. Advaxis's stock is trading at a volume of 146.9 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 2202.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.2 million.
- Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) stock moved upwards by 12.02% to $2.54. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares, making up 113.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $242.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) stock moved upwards by 11.65% to $13.99. Trading volume for Adagene's stock is 2.1K as of 12:30 EST. This is 4.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCCP) stock moved upwards by 11.54% to $9.37. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 380 shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 77.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
Losers
- Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) shares fell 37.09% to $16.97 during Wednesday's regular session. Iovance Biotherapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 16.9 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 773.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
- Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) shares declined by 11.23% to $14.16. The current volume of 235.0K shares is 74.37% of Passage Bio's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $764.3 million.
- Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) stock declined by 10.19% to $0.97. Onconova Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 64.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 230.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $229.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR) shares decreased by 9.11% to $20.51. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 119.8K, which is 54.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) stock decreased by 8.7% to $1.68. The current volume of 466.1K shares is 35.72% of Surgalign Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $185.4 million.
- Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) shares declined by 8.51% to $27.38. Trading volume for Allogene Therapeutics's stock is 708.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 78.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion.
