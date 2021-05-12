12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) shares moved upwards by 57.23% to $15.46 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Curis's stock is 28.8 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 1541.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES) shares moved upwards by 43.24% to $7.16. As of 12:30 EST, Second Sight Medical's stock is trading at a volume of 68.8 million, which is 280.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $199.8 million.
- Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) stock increased by 30.46% to $6.51. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 7.1 million, which is 871.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $459.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) shares moved upwards by 20.62% to $2.69. Minerva Neurosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 45.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 10434.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) stock increased by 18.94% to $3.83. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.6 million shares, making up 211.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $651.7 million.
- Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) shares moved upwards by 16.8% to $20.99. Pulse Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 105.8K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 99.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $555.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) stock declined by 25.96% to $7.21 during Wednesday's regular session. Lianluo Smart's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 253.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.9 million.
- Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) stock declined by 12.51% to $2.27. As of 12:30 EST, Recro Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million, which is 343.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $70.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) stock decreased by 11.91% to $4.17. As of 12:30 EST, Graybug Vision's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million, which is 172.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) shares fell 10.86% to $8.34. Gemini Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 212.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 79.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) stock fell 10.78% to $23.59. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 25.2K, which is 40.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $899.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) stock fell 10.07% to $13.58. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 647.4K, which is 92.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $385.5 million.
