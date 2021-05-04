12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) stock rose 143.41% to $3.02 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Cocrystal Pharma's stock is 378.0 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 25296.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $215.7 million.
- BioLine Rx (NASDAQ:BLRX) shares moved upwards by 68.65% to $5.38. BioLine Rx's stock is trading at a volume of 169.2 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 16527.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $231.5 million.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) stock increased by 14.74% to $0.88. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 11.1 million shares, making up 165.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $130.4 million.
- Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) stock moved upwards by 12.92% to $5.59. Trading volume for Precipio's stock is 172.7 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 2889.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $101.3 million.
- Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) stock moved upwards by 12.68% to $6.84. As of 12:31 EST, Edesa Biotech's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 382.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $90.1 million.
- Lixte Biotech Holdings (NASDAQ:LIXT) shares moved upwards by 10.03% to $2.85. The current volume of 149.7K shares is 13.74% of Lixte Biotech Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $38.5 million.
Losers
- ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) stock fell 49.0% to $24.9 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.9 million shares, making up 1655.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) stock decreased by 19.57% to $8.55. The current volume of 13.3 million shares is 260.02% of SmileDirectClub's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares fell 16.08% to $13.16. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 66.3 million shares, making up 84.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
- ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) shares fell 15.13% to $2.72. Trading volume for ADiTx Therapeutics's stock is 765.2K as of 12:31 EST. This is 83.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $39.3 million.
- Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) stock declined by 14.89% to $17.15. Trading volume for Inhibrx's stock is 82.8K as of 12:31 EST. This is 53.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $648.4 million.
- BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) stock decreased by 14.84% to $177.91. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 8.0 million, which is 413.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $42.9 billion.
