 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2021 12:53pm   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) shares moved upwards by 16.01% to $10.72 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 64.6 million shares is 267.84% of Clover Health Investments's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST).
  • Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) stock increased by 14.82% to $16.11. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 120.1K, which is 50.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $554.2 million.
  • MIND MEDIC SUB VT SH (NASDAQ:MNMD) shares moved upwards by 14.46% to $4.6. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 15.3 million shares, making up 25.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) stock increased by 13.31% to $2.22. Atossa Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 8.9 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 55.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $268.3 million.
  • VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) stock increased by 10.84% to $2.35. Trading volume for VistaGen Therapeutics's stock is 2.0 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 66.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $446.9 million.
  • CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) stock rose 10.4% to $1.91. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.8 million shares, making up 459.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $267.0 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) stock fell 19.03% to $34.57 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.4 million shares, making up 427.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
  • Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) shares fell 18.84% to $27.27. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.3 million shares, making up 895.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
  • BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) stock declined by 15.28% to $18.21. Trading volume for BioVie's stock is 191.4K as of 12:32 EST. This is 179.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $253.4 million.
  • Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) stock fell 13.83% to $2.12. The current volume of 989.9K shares is 433.74% of Nymox Pharmaceutical's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $166.8 million.
  • Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) shares decreased by 11.65% to $6.45. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 789.2K shares, making up 53.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) stock declined by 10.0% to $13.5. The current volume of 294 shares is 0.81% of Biophytis's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST).

 

 

 

Related Articles (ATOS + AKUS)

25 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 27, 2021
24 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer Vaccine 100% Effective In Adolescents, Equillium Readout, Amgen Goes Shopping, Achilles IPO
Why Akouos Is Trading Lower Today
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers