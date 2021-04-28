12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) shares moved upwards by 16.01% to $10.72 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 64.6 million shares is 267.84% of Clover Health Investments's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST).
- Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) stock increased by 14.82% to $16.11. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 120.1K, which is 50.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $554.2 million.
- MIND MEDIC SUB VT SH (NASDAQ:MNMD) shares moved upwards by 14.46% to $4.6. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 15.3 million shares, making up 25.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) stock increased by 13.31% to $2.22. Atossa Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 8.9 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 55.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $268.3 million.
- VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) stock increased by 10.84% to $2.35. Trading volume for VistaGen Therapeutics's stock is 2.0 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 66.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $446.9 million.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) stock rose 10.4% to $1.91. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.8 million shares, making up 459.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $267.0 million.
Losers
- Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) stock fell 19.03% to $34.57 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.4 million shares, making up 427.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
- Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) shares fell 18.84% to $27.27. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.3 million shares, making up 895.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
- BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) stock declined by 15.28% to $18.21. Trading volume for BioVie's stock is 191.4K as of 12:32 EST. This is 179.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $253.4 million.
- Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) stock fell 13.83% to $2.12. The current volume of 989.9K shares is 433.74% of Nymox Pharmaceutical's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $166.8 million.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) shares decreased by 11.65% to $6.45. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 789.2K shares, making up 53.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) stock declined by 10.0% to $13.5. The current volume of 294 shares is 0.81% of Biophytis's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST).
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers