11 Financials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) stock moved upwards by 21.99% to $8.32 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 4.0 million shares is 106.07% of Mogo's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $472.4 million.
- Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) stock rose 19.89% to $6.81. The current volume of 1.9 million shares is 179.27% of Diginex's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $254.1 million.
- Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) stock increased by 18.73% to $13.31. The current volume of 2.9 million shares is 1893.56% of Tiptree's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $433.0 million.
- National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) shares moved upwards by 11.53% to $11.13. National Security Group's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 255.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.1 million.
- Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) stock rose 11.27% to $243.94. Signature Bank's stock is trading at a volume of 471.1K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 56.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Xiaobai Maimai (NASDAQ:HX) stock rose 9.77% to $1.46. As of 12:31 EST, Xiaobai Maimai's stock is trading at a volume of 21.0K, which is 5.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.5 million.
Losers
- Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) shares decreased by 6.51% to $9.28 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Home Point Capital's stock is trading at a volume of 48.3K, which is 13.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) stock declined by 4.94% to $6.94. AMTD International's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 1.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) shares declined by 3.76% to $10.0. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 9.0K, which is 1.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $148.7 million.
- Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) stock decreased by 3.35% to $15.9. Horizon Tech Finance's stock is trading at a volume of 196.6K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 91.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $306.7 million.
- BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) shares fell 3.21% to $27.76. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 90.2K, which is 30.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
