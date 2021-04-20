9 Financials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) stock rose 6.29% to $10.63 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Tiptree's stock is 1.3 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 1125.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $345.8 million.
- Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) stock rose 5.24% to $4.82. Trading volume for Puyi's stock is 52.6K as of 12:31 EST. This is 52.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $290.7 million.
- Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) stock rose 4.93% to $15.72. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 451 shares, making up 48.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.8 million.
- Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) shares rose 4.06% to $17.65. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 96.6K, which is 133.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $902.7 million.
Losers
- Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) stock declined by 19.02% to $144.09 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 13.9 million shares, making up 121.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.5 billion.
- UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) stock declined by 13.32% to $17.52. UP Fintech Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 6.9 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 68.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
- Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) shares decreased by 11.75% to $5.11. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 503.5K shares, making up 123.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.9 million.
- Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) stock decreased by 9.51% to $7.18. Metromile's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 59.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) shares declined by 9.21% to $5.82. Diginex's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 177.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $217.1 million.
