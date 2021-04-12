12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) shares increased by 27.31% to $12.4 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for 180 Life Sciences's stock is 29.3 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 1203.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $298.5 million.
- Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) shares rose 22.06% to $12.26. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares, making up 563.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $653.6 million.
- Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) stock rose 19.91% to $25.41. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 442.3K, which is 591.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $959.5 million.
- Auris Medical Holding (NASDAQ:EARS) stock rose 16.0% to $5.0. Auris Medical Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 40.8 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 1050.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.3 million.
- Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) shares rose 13.1% to $3.02. As of 12:32 EST, Tiziana Life Sciences's stock is trading at a volume of 3.1 million, which is 320.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $293.8 million.
- Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) stock increased by 11.83% to $36.85. As of 12:32 EST, Luminex's stock is trading at a volume of 14.9 million, which is 2312.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
Losers
- iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) stock fell 37.54% to $82.93 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 4.6 million shares is 762.77% of iRhythm Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
- Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) stock decreased by 22.77% to $41.4. Greenwich LifeSciences's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 169.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $531.8 million.
- Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) shares fell 22.04% to $11.86. Biophytis's stock is trading at a volume of 5.8K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 12.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) stock declined by 16.94% to $4.33. As of 12:32 EST, BriaCell Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 3.2 million, which is 278.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) stock decreased by 16.09% to $8.87. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 37.0K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 85.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $191.7 million.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) shares fell 15.93% to $2.34. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 231.22% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $139.5 million.
