 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2021 8:10am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Blue Apron Hldgs (NYSE:APRN) stock rose 8.42% to $6.95 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $124.1 million.
  • Hall Of Fame Resort (NASDAQ:HOFV) stock rose 5.08% to $4.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $395.6 million.
  • Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) shares rose 4.4% to $9.95.
  • Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) stock moved upwards by 3.84% to $3.78. The company's market cap stands at $382.6 million.
  • AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) stock increased by 3.67% to $7.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $689.9 million.
  • Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) stock increased by 3.65% to $3.4. The company's market cap stands at $50.5 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) stock decreased by 5.63% to $2.85 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $53.4 million.
  • Academy Sports (NASDAQ:ASO) stock fell 5.46% to $29.1. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
  • WW International (NASDAQ:WW) shares decreased by 3.28% to $30.46. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
  • Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares declined by 2.81% to $4.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.8 million.
  • Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) shares declined by 2.0% to $4.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.6 million.
  • Wunong Net Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) stock fell 1.77% to $10.02.

 

 

 

Related Articles (APRN + HOFV)

Hall Of Fame Resort & Entertainment Shares NFT Launch Details
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Why Hall Of Fame Resort Is Trading Lower Today
What's Happening With HOFV Stock And YELP Stock Today?
Hall Of Fame Resort & Entertainment Announces Fan-Owned Fantasy Football League Details
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers