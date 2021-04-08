12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Blue Apron Hldgs (NYSE:APRN) stock rose 8.42% to $6.95 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $124.1 million.
- Hall Of Fame Resort (NASDAQ:HOFV) stock rose 5.08% to $4.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $395.6 million.
- Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) shares rose 4.4% to $9.95.
- Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) stock moved upwards by 3.84% to $3.78. The company's market cap stands at $382.6 million.
- AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) stock increased by 3.67% to $7.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $689.9 million.
- Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) stock increased by 3.65% to $3.4. The company's market cap stands at $50.5 million.
Losers
- Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) stock decreased by 5.63% to $2.85 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $53.4 million.
- Academy Sports (NASDAQ:ASO) stock fell 5.46% to $29.1. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
- WW International (NASDAQ:WW) shares decreased by 3.28% to $30.46. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares declined by 2.81% to $4.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.8 million.
- Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) shares declined by 2.0% to $4.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.6 million.
- Wunong Net Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) stock fell 1.77% to $10.02.
