12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES) stock increased by 33.37% to $9.87 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 18.1 million shares, making up 77.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $275.3 million.
- Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) shares increased by 23.42% to $52.32. The current volume of 1.7 million shares is 382.7% of Greenwich LifeSciences's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $672.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) stock increased by 19.31% to $2.47. As of 12:32 EST, Galectin Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million, which is 415.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $141.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Gr (NASDAQ:SLS) stock increased by 17.21% to $10.35. The current volume of 983.4K shares is 53.74% of SELLAS Life Sciences Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.1 million.
- Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) stock rose 16.91% to $27.85. Trading volume for Cara Therapeutics's stock is 5.9 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 1128.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) shares increased by 14.97% to $5.99. Trading volume for PAVmed's stock is 11.2 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 247.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $493.9 million.
Losers
- Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) stock decreased by 15.08% to $4.79 during Tuesday's regular session. Chembio Diagnostics's stock is trading at a volume of 9.2 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 175.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.6 million.
- Scholar Rock Holding (NASDAQ:SRRK) shares decreased by 14.41% to $38.63. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 1.0 million, which is 408.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- Applied Molecular (NASDAQ:AMTI) stock decreased by 11.81% to $56.72. As of 12:32 EST, Applied Molecular's stock is trading at a volume of 155.2K, which is 81.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) stock fell 8.99% to $1.52. As of 12:32 EST, Stealth BioTherapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 233.8K, which is 54.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $84.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) shares declined by 8.09% to $5.23. The current volume of 55.9K shares is 36.71% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $32.5 million.
- ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) shares declined by 8.08% to $19.93. The current volume of 496.5K shares is 38.87% of ImmunityBio's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST).
